UHURU is to blame for the deaths of 12 infants at Pumwani Maternity Hospital – MIGUNA MIGUNA says

Tuesday September 18, 2018

-Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has shared his thoughts about the discovery of 12 bodies hidden in cartons at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.





During an impromptu raid on Monday, Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko discovered the bodies after receiving a tip off from one of the patients.





Commenting on Twitter on Tuesday , Miguna said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime is to blame for the death of 12 infants at Pumwani.





Miguna said that the Jubilee government has not done enough to protect the citizens of this nation after the discovery.





Miguna said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime must be removed from power in order to protect the lives of 45 million Kenyans.





“ 12 bodies of children wrapped in polythene and hidden in cartons in a Nairobi hospital. 28 children paralyzed by a criminal governor's jab. James Maina's decomposing body found in River Thiba, Meru. These and other miseries will not end until we REVOLT against the despots," Miguna wrote on his Twitter handle.



