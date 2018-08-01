UHURU is not targeting me or KALENJINs in the fight against corruption; if he targets you, then you are corrupt - RUTO drops a bomb

Sunday September 2, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the war against corruption spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta is not targeting anyone or any community.





This is after his allies in Rift Valley raised concerns indicating that the war on graft was meant to victimise them, urging the Director of Public Prosecutions and the DCI to apply the law uniformly when dealing with persons implicated in corrupt deals.





Speaking during the 29th edition of Maralal International Camel Derby in Samburu County yesterday, Ruto was categorical that no community would be spared or victimised in efforts to eliminate the vice.





"We have a functional law which is clear on how the fight against corruption should be conducted.”





“The current intensified investigations and subsequent arrests are a national endeavour to eliminate wastage of public resources and corruption.”





“It is in line with our Constitution," Ruto said.



