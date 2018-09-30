UHURU is a drunk & can’t even run a kiosk let alone the country; businesses he ran before entering politics all went bankrupt-NDII

Sunday September 30, 2018- Economist David Ndii has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for bankrupting the country just like he drove his two businesses to bankruptcy before venturing into politics.





Speaking during a community dialogue forum dubbed Ukweli Mathare , Ndii claimed that prior to venturing to politics, President Uhuru Kenyatta ran two businesses into bankruptcy.





He faulted the Head of State over the huge debt Kenya has accumulated drawing parallels with his previous records in the business.





Besides, he described Uhuru, whom he said were childhood friends, of being an irredeemable drunk.





"President Uhuru is my age mates.”





“I have known him since we were boys, he is a drunk and he can’t even run a Kiosk,” Ndii revealed.





"He used to run a horticulture business and a bar.”





“They went bankrupt and that’s the same way he is bankrupting Kenya," he added.





Ndii accused the President and his Deputy of mismanaging the Kenyan debt and burdening Kenyans by increasing taxes.





“Kenya government borrowed money and mismanaged the money.”





“Most of it was stolen, over one trillion (a billion dollars).”





“More taxation is useless and won’t help the Government, they should lower their expenditure,” he conveyed.



