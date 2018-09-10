UHURU is behaving like a coward President! After leaving China, he went partying in Dubai and then see what he did at JKIA on Sunday

Monday September 10, 2018 - Majority of Jubilee Party supporters are not pleased by the way President Uhuru Kenyatta has been behaving from the day the introduction of 16 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on all petroleum products took effect.





When the tax was imposed on September 1st, Uhuru was in Beijing China where he was attending a China African Summit hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping.





Many Kenyans protested the tax but Uhuru instead of returning to the country to address the issue, he went for a vacation with his family in Dubai.





But on Sunday night, Uhuru sneaked into the country like a thief and his communication team did not post information or photos of his return as the norm.





Kenyans only woke up to reports of their President’s return but there was no word on what he plans to do about the high fuel prices.





There have been calls for the President to sign the Finance Bill 2018 which further suspends the 16 per cent VAT on fuel for another two years.



