UHURU has officially sacked his PA JOMO GECAGA, he doesn’t want to see him near State House! See the job he is begging from MIKE SONKO

Friday September 7, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to have sacked his Personal Assistant if what is happening in State House is anything to go by.





Last month, Gecaga spent three days at a State House cell before being transferred to Kilimani Police Station after he collected a bribe of Sh 100 million from a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Gecaga was forced to return the money after spending 3 days at the police station.





His sister Nana Gecaga helped him collect the money and return to Uhuru’s friend.





Sources at State House say it is after this incident that Uhuru sacked Gecaga as his PA and he is now loitering at State House begging for small jobs from his uncle.





On Friday, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko hinted at nominating Jomo Gecaga as his deputy because he is jobless after he angered Uhuru.





“ Hata yeye ningependa akuwe Deputy Governor lakini bado tunaconsult (I would have no issue with him deputising me, but we are still consulting),” Sonko said.





This was at his home in Mua Hills.





Sonko’s statement followed an order from Nairobi MCAs asking him to name his deputy in the next 14 days or face impeachment like Nairobi County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi.



