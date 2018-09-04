UHURU has dropped his Big Four Agenda projects for One Agenda - to fight corruption - Be ready for more arrests from NOORDIN

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly abandoned his Big Four Agenda projects and is currently concentrating on eliminating corruption in the country, renowned blogger Robert Alai has said.





According to Alai, Uhuru has abandoned the visionary Big Four idea to deal with corruption which he thinks will “eat” into his Big Four agenda.





“ Been reliably informed that President has abandoned Big Four for Big One. Pundits advised against investing in # Big 4 as corruption will eat into them and none will be accomplished. Sole focus now is fighting corruption,” Alai said.





Over the last few days, Uhuru has been speaking tough against corruption and a number of senior Government officials have been arrested for practicing the vice.





Among the high profile State officers who have been arrested include Deputy Chief Justice Philomema Mwilu, National Lands Commission chairman, Mohamed Swazuri, and Agriculture Principal Secretary, Richard Lesiyampe.



