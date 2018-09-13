UHURU has betrayed Kenyans with his silence over tax after landing from Beijing, China - RAILA ODINGA’s man asks him to resign

Thursday September 13, 2018 - A close confidante of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has betrayed Kenyans by remaining silent over the introduction of 16 percent tax on petroleum products.





From September 1st, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) introduced a 16 percent tax on fuel forcing the prices of basic commodities to rise drastically.





However, a Court in Bungoma stopped the introduction of the tax until the matter is heard and determined but the Government has ignored the court order.





Uhuru, who was in China during the hike, has not spoken about it even after jetting in on Monday this week.





Speaking on Wednesday, ODM‘s National Treasurer, Timothy Bosire, said Uhuru should come out clean instead of applying double standards.





"This country has laws which govern it.”





“It's quite strange that court orders are being violated while the Head of State is silent,” Bosire said.





"He should speak about this thorny issue or resign.”





“We cannot continue shouldering the burden caused by his Government,” Bosire added.





The former ODM lawmaker said Treasury should exhaust other revenue collection channels before taxing fuel.



