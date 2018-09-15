UHURU goes after his former CS JUDY WAKHUNGU for evading tax as he plans to recover the millions she has robbed the Government

Monday September 24, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is now pursuing a former Cabinet Secretary with plans to recover millions of shillings lost through tax evasion.





The State is in the process of recovering Ksh2.1 million from Kenya’s Ambassador to France, Prof Judy Wakhungu, who is also a former Cabinet Secretary, that was evaded as tax for her car.





Wakhungu evaded paying tax during her tenure as Environment, Water and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary.





According to Auditor-General Edward Ouko’s report for the financial year 2014/15, the Ministry paid Ksh7million to Toyota Kenya without paying 30% tax of Ksh 2.1 million to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).





Water and Sanitation CS, Simon Chelugui, has already written to his Foreign Affairs colleague Monica Juma to have Prof Wakhungu surcharged.





“This matter has been queried by the Auditor General and in order to correct the anomaly, we request you to facilitate recovery of Ksh2.1 million tax refund and remit the same to Kenya Revenue Authority,” said Chelugui’s letter.



