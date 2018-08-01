UHURU finally breaks his silence after an affidavit emerged linking him to the arrest DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU - See what he said

Saturday September 1, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence after an affidavit emerged linking him to the controversial arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.





According to the affidavit, President Uhuru Kenyatta had a hand in the arrest of Mwilu following her participation in the nullification of the 2017 Presidential results.





However, while addressing journalists at Athi River, Uhuru trashed the affidavit, saying that the war on graft should not be politicised because that would have a detrimental effect on the future of the country.





He urged Mwilu and other corrupt Kenyans to carry their crosses when the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, and Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, catches them due corruption saying they should not blame anyone.





“I shall not allow this war on corruption to be politicised.”





“Irrespective of your social status, if you are on the wrong, carry your own cross,” Uhuru stated.





Uhuru also urged civil servants to take responsibility of their actions and to cease blaming junior officers for their mishaps.





“We will no longer be blaming junior officers and letting senior officers to go scot free.”





“If you cannot do your job, step aside,” he said.



