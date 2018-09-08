UHURU busy having fun in Dubai as Kenyans face tough economic times, you are on your own(PHOTOs).

Saturday, September 8, 2018

- A photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta busy having fun in Dubai on Friday as Kenyans face tough economic times has emerged.





Famous Turkish Chef, Nusret Gock aka Salt Bae, who has cooked for the high and mighty in the world including Holly-Wood Stars, uploaded a photo hanging out with Uhuru in Dubai.





“The President of Kenya Ahuru Kenyatta you are top ." The Celebrity chef who was enjoying the company of Uhuru Kenyatta posted on Instagram.





In the photo, Uhuru appears drunk.





The photo has gone viral on social media and elicited a lot of reactions.





Kenyans have been begging Uhuru to come back from his trip in China as soon as possible and save them from the fuel crisis caused by the 16% tax which was imposed on petroleum products.





The President has been away for almost a week.





Here are photos of Uhuru busy having fun with the celebrity chef as Kenyans suffer.







