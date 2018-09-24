UHURU and RAILA ODINGA’s handshake is hurting Kenyans, there is nothing good in Kenya and life has become expensive - ODM MP says

Monday September 24,2018 - An outspoken ODM MP has said the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is hurting Kenyans.





On March 9th, Uhuru and Raila met at Harambee House where they resolved to make peace and work together for the sake of united Kenyans.





However, in an interview with Egesa FM on Sunday, Dagoreti North MP, Simba Arati, said Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s handshake is hurting Kenyans instead of helping them.





“Poor Kenyans in villages have nothing to celebrate about the historic handshake between Raila and Uhuru because the newly introduced 8 per cent VAT on petroleum products is meant to steal from poor Kenyans," Arati said.





He also said Uhuru and Raila are not patriotic following the imposition of the huge tax on fuel.





Arati also accused some Gusii MPs of betraying Kenyans last Thursday when the Finance Bill 2018 was passed.





The lawmaker claimed some MPs boycotted the sitting and this allowed the Bill to pass through.





"Some MPs from the Gusii region are a disgrace and the electorates should send them home in 2022.”





“Those who boycotted the special sitting to shoot down the 8 per cent VAT on fuel tax are not truly representing the interests of the electorate," he said.



