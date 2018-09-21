UHURU and RAILA are like real brothers! See their smiles when they met at State House, Nairobi, after signing the controversial bill

Friday September 21, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, met on Friday at State House, Nairobi, where they deliberated on their Building Bridges Initiative.

When they first met on March 9th, Uhuru and Raila formed a 14 member committee whose mandate was to establish a sustainable mechanism of addressing the perennial challenges of ethnic antagonism and competition, lack of national ethos, inclusivity, devolution, safety and security, and corruption.

The comprises of Adams Oloo, Agnes Kavindu, Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, Major John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, Morompi ole Ronkai, Prof. Bishop Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu and Archbishop Zecheaus Okoth. Amb. Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi are its joint secretaries.

On Friday, the team was supposed to brief the President on its progress and NASA leader, Raila Odinga gatecrashed the meeting.

Here are photos of Uhuru, Raila and the 14 member committee.


