UHURU and MOSES KURIA should not mourn SHARON OTIENO because they killed MSANDO and many others - MIGUNA MIGUNA

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has shared his thoughts about the gruesome murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Sharon, 26, was killed and dumped in Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County after being abducted by men sent by Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.





When she was sent to her maker, Sharon was seven months pregnant with Obado‘s child.

Miguna now says that some Kenyans are now mourning Sharon’s death yet they are busy dining with those who murdered IEBC IT boss, Chris Msando.





According to the fiery lawyer, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, and President Uhuru Kenyatta had no right to mourn the death of the student because her murderers were just as inhumane as those that murdered Msando.





He implicated the two leaders in the murder of Chris Msando.





“Those who tortured and murdered Sharon Otieno are as inhuman as those who tortured and murdered Chris Msando. Yet, those now loudly mourning Sharon Otieno, especially @ TheODMparty members, are dining with Chris Msando’s killers such as @ HonMoses_Kuria and @ UKenyatta ,” Miguna said.



