Ugandan slay queens are something else – These ones were spotted at the infamous ‘Nyege Nyege’ Festival (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - The 2018 edition of the infamous ‘Nyege Nyege’ Festival in Uganda went down as planned despite attempts by Museveni’s Government to stop it.

Uganda's moral police, Minister for Ethics Simon Lokodo, had vowed that the event will not go on claiming it promotes vanity and immorality but bowed to pressure from the public.





The four day festival that attracts hundreds of tourists from all over the world has gained popularity over the years.





The festival involves live music performances, art exhibitions, showcasing of talents and socializing.





These photos show some of the ladies who turned up for the festival and their outfits will drop your jaws.





