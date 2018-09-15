Ugandan dictator YOWERI MUSEVENI shows off his animal farm, Look at those bulls (PHOTOs).

Monday, September 24, 2o18 - Ugandan dictatorial President, Yoweri Museveni, has shared photos of his animal farm.





Museveni has a large farm surrounded by a forest where he rears bulls.





He shared photos busy at the farm saying,





“ Today I opened a new paddock at my farm in Rwakitura after leaving it fallow for some months.”





“My herd will feed on this fresh grass for several months.”





“It is important to note that for farming to be a profitable enterprise, it must have a clear plan and…



