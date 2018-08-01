Twist in SHARON’s murder as it emerges she was having SEX with both Governor OBADO and his son - OBADO couldn’t satisfy her

Friday September 7, 2018 - Nation journalist Barrack Oduor, who was abducted alongside 26 -year-old university student Sharon Otieno, has revealed shocking things that may explain why, according to Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Sharon had to die.





According to Oduor, Obado discovered that Sharon had been chatting with his son and he felt cheated and played.





He revealed that the affair turned sour as the Governor accused Sharon of having an affair with his son.





To prove these allegations, Sharon showed the journalist telephone conversations and WhatsApp chats between herself and Governor Obado.





Oduor indicated that even though Sharon shared with him the dark secrets of her life, she was hesitant for the story to be published in the newspaper.





“Sharon was constantly hesitant about the story being published in the media.”





“From my understanding, she was not decided fully and so I took my time to conduct more investigations."





“She, however, kept sending some pictures to the Governor, which annoyed him.”





“I still don't know the kind of pictures those were, but she said he was not...



