Twist as police arrest JACQUE MARIBE’s neighbour over MONICA’s murder-He was found with gun that JOWI shot himself with

Sunday September 30, 2018 -Investigations into the cold blooded murder of business woman, Monica Kimani, has taken another turn after Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Jacque Maribe ’s neighbour for his involvement in the murder.





Brian Kasaine was arrested after police established that he was the owner of the gun that Joseph Kuria Irungu , alias, Joe Jowi , allegedly shot himself with.





This comes even as TV girl, Jacque Maribe, whose fiancé is the main suspect in the murder of Monica, was also arrested yesterday and is being grilled for more information to establish the motive behind the killing of Monica.





Three more people (a radio presenter, a television director and a news presenter) are also expected to record statements in relation to their knowledge of Maribe and Irungu’s relationship.





"They hold very close information that will help us in the investigations," a source privy to the probe intimated.





Police believe, Jowi shot himself intentionally after slitting the throat of Monica Kimani to rule himself out as a suspect in the murder.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



