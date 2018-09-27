Trouble for former PS as he is caught red-handed with contraband in Industrial Area Prison during random search-To face music

Thursday September 27, 2018 -Former Local Government Permanent Secretary (PS) Sammy Kirui found himself in deep trouble after he was found with a phone illegally in Industrial Area Prison .





Kirui was caught red-handed in possession of the phone which he had been using for an unspecified period during a random search by prison wardens.





Also nabbed in the operation was f ormer Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo, who is facing a three-year jail term because of corruption.





The two were transferred to Nairobi West Penitentiary to face disciplinary measures for breaking prison rules.





The transfer will see the former PS and former Town Clerk serve the rest of their term with some of the most notorious criminals in the Kibera-based penitentiary.





A source privy to the transfer intimated that they will not be accorded any special treatment.



