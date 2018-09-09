Today’s tips on 10 football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh400.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Sponsored, Sports 02:04
Kenya’s Harambee Stars shocked Ghana 1-0 yesterday to keep their hopes of qualifying for the AFCON alive ahead of the double header against Ethiopia.
From yesterday’s results, most home teams picked up a point including Comoros who held Cameroon to a 1-1 draw.
Elsewhere, World Cup France host Netherlands in the UEFA Nations Cup and we expect a pulsating match with plenty of goals.
Check out tips below.
JPL (13:00) CEREZO OSAKA v SHONAN –over 2.5
JPL (13:00) YOKOHAMA v GAMBA OSAKA –over 2.5
AFCON (16:00) ETHIOPIA v SIERRA LEONE -1x
AFCON (18:00) ANGOLA v BOTSWANA -1X
EUN (19:00) DENMARK v WALES –GG
EUN (19:00) BULGARIA v NORWAY -1
EUN (21:45) LIECHTENSTEIN v GIBRALTAR -1
BR1 (22:00) FLUMINENSE v BOTAFOGO –Under 2.5
