Today’s tips on 10 football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh400.

Sunday, September 09, 2018-

Several football matches are lined up today from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to UEFA Nations Cup which is a great opportunity to make money while enjoying the action.





Kenya’s Harambee Stars shocked Ghana 1-0 yesterday to keep their hopes of qualifying for the AFCON alive ahead of the double header against Ethiopia.





From yesterday’s results, most home teams picked up a point including Comoros who held Cameroon to a 1-1 draw.





We may see that trend continuing today apart from Tunisia who could be too strong an opponent for Swaziland.





Elsewhere, World Cup France host Netherlands in the UEFA Nations Cup and we expect a pulsating match with plenty of goals.





Check out tips below.





JPL (13:00) CEREZO OSAKA v SHONAN –over 2.5





JPL (13:00) YOKOHAMA v GAMBA OSAKA –over 2.5





AFCON (16:00) ETHIOPIA v SIERRA LEONE -1x





AFCON (18:00) ANGOLA v BOTSWANA -1X





AFCON (16:00) SWAZILAND v TUNISIA -2





EUN (19:00) DENMARK v WALES –GG





EUN (19:00) BULGARIA v NORWAY -1





EUN (21:45) FRANCE v NETHERLANDS -1 and over 2.5









EUN (21:45) LIECHTENSTEIN v GIBRALTAR -1





BR1 (22:00) FLUMINENSE v BOTAFOGO –Under 2.5



