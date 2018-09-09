Today’s tips on 10 football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh400.

Sunday, September 09, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to UEFA Nations Cup which is a great opportunity to make money while enjoying the action. Go Here >>>

Kenya’s Harambee Stars shocked Ghana 1-0 yesterday to keep their hopes of qualifying for the AFCON alive ahead of the double header against Ethiopia.

From yesterday’s results, most home teams picked up a point including Comoros who held Cameroon to a 1-1 draw.

We may see that trend continuing today apart from Tunisia who could be too strong an opponent for Swaziland. Go Here >>>

Elsewhere, World Cup France host Netherlands in the UEFA Nations Cup and we expect a pulsating match with plenty of goals.

Check out tips below.

JPL (13:00) CEREZO OSAKA v SHONAN –over 2.5

JPL (13:00) YOKOHAMA v GAMBA OSAKA –over 2.5

AFCON (16:00) ETHIOPIA v SIERRA LEONE -1x

AFCON (18:00) ANGOLA v BOTSWANA -1X

AFCON (16:00) SWAZILAND v TUNISIA -2 GO Here >>>

EUN (19:00) DENMARK v WALES –GG

EUN (19:00) BULGARIA v NORWAY -1

EUN (21:45) FRANCE v NETHERLANDS -1 and over 2.5 Go Here >>>


EUN (21:45) LIECHTENSTEIN v GIBRALTAR -1

BR1 (22:00) FLUMINENSE v BOTAFOGO –Under 2.5

Good Luck and get your 1oo% bonus Here >>>
