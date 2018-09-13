This viral PHOTO has elicited mixed reactions on social media - This is how to deal with feminists (LOOK)

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - This photo has sparked a heated debate on social media.





It shows a lady standing in a train holding a pole while several men sat unbothered.





While chivalry and good manners dictates that one of the guys could have given up his seat for the lady, these guys didn’t give a damn.





The photo has brought to the fore the topic of gender equality demands by feminists on equal treatment of men and women.





Check out the photo below.