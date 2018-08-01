This student was showing off her awesome dance moves but her short skirt has left tongues wagging (WATCH)

, , , , 08:16

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - They say all books and no play makes Jane a dull girl and this lady seems to understand that very well.

She recorded herself getting down while pulling crazy moves and the video is going viral on social media.

However, people have taken issue with her short skirt which is barely there.

Apparently, this is the standard of uniforms in South African schools.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Savage Responses

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 6 football matches where you can make over sh 4000 from just a sh200 stake.

September 5, 2018 -   Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over an...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno