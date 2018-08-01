This randy guy nearly had SEX with a dancer on stage - He even flaunted his massive ‘Mjondolo’ (VIDEO)

, , , , 08:19


Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - This shocking video shows the moment a crazy guy almost had sex with a sexy dancer while performing in a club.

It seems the guy, who must have been high on some illegal stuff, could not contain his thirst when the sexy dancer started doing her thing.

The randy guy shamelessly lowered his shorts and flaunted his ‘machine’ after grinding on the lady with wild abandon.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Tunde Ednut

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 6 football matches where you can make over sh 4000 from just a sh200 stake.

September 5, 2018 -   Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over an...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno