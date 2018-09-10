This randy guy and HORNY LADY were caught kissing in public… but what is the guy doing down there? (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 11:24
Monday, September 10, 2018 - This randy couple took their public display of affection to a whole new level.
They decided to lock lips in public with wild abandon.
The guy got carried away and let his hands wonder all over the lady.
As someone captioned it, the guy is a good driver, the hand is shifting gears.
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST