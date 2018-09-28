This Photo of a randy guy and his horny lover misbehaving in public will drop your jaws (LOOK)

, , , , 05:39

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg

Friday, September 28, 2018- This crazy couple was spotted misbehaving in what looks like a bar after having one too many.

From the shocking photo, the boyfriend is seen suckling on his girlfriend’s breast while lying on her lap like an infant.

The photo was shared on social media and it’s going viral for obvious reasons.

It’s not clear if it was the effect of too much alcohol or that they were just being naughty.

Whatever the case this is pure madness.

Check out the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.




photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno