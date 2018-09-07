This PHOTO of MELINDA AUMA, mother of late SHARON OTIENO will make you cry - OBADO will never know peace (LOOK)

Friday, September 07, 2018 - This heart-breaking photo of Melinda Auma, the mother of the Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, who was brutally murdered is just heart-breaking.





The photo was taken at Rachuonyo Level four Hospital where Sharon’s postmortem is being carried out.





Melinda was overwhelmed and broke down in tears.





A police officer can be seen consoling him.





Kenyans have continued to pile pressure on the Government and detectives to leave no stone unturned including the arrest of Migori Governor Okoth Obando.





Sharon was seven months pregnant with Obado’s baby but the Governor wanted her to abort.





See the heartbreaking photo below.