This PHOTO of MELINDA AUMA, mother of late SHARON OTIENO will make you cry - OBADO will never know peace (LOOK)

, , , , 05:40


Friday, September 07, 2018 - This heart-breaking photo of Melinda Auma, the mother of the Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, who was brutally murdered is just heart-breaking.

The photo was taken at Rachuonyo Level four Hospital where Sharon’s postmortem is being carried out.

Melinda was overwhelmed and broke down in tears.

A police officer can be seen consoling him.

Kenyans have continued to pile pressure on the Government and detectives to leave no stone unturned including the arrest of Migori Governor Okoth Obando.

Sharon was seven months pregnant with Obado’s baby but the Governor wanted her to abort.

See the heartbreaking photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

Today’s tips on 7 football matches with a 90% success rate - Don’t miss this opportunity to make easy money.

Friday, September 07, 2018 -  The UEFA Nations League got underway yesterday with football titans, Germany and World Cup Champions France,...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno