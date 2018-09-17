This PHOTO is a clear indication that BETTY KYALLO is about to make her debut at K24 (LOOK)

Monday, September 17, 2018 - Betty Kyallo is getting ready to start her new chapter with K24, almost 2 months after leaving KTN.





The screen siren announced her departure from the Standard Media Group owned TV on August 3rd and has been taking her sweet time before starting her new chapter.





Betty is expected to become the new face of the Mediamx owned K24 and she has been seen in their offices of late.





Her former colleagues at Standard Group, Alex Mwakideu and Jalang’o, who recently moved to Mediamax owned Radio station, Milele FM, shared a photo on social media, hinting that the mother of one might make a debut soon on K24.





While sharing the photo, Jalang’o captioned it:





“ Re-union...If you know you know!”





Check out the photo below.