This Nigerian guy is just appreciating his beautiful wife - Men keep your thirst (VIDEO)

, , , , 08:23

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - This crazy Nigerian guy has left tongues wagging after he shared this video.

From the video, the guy, who is clearly madly in love with the lady, can be seen caressing and kissing her thighs in the car.

“You see how beautiful my wife is,” he says before planting a kiss on her thighs.

This is a Nigerian singer by the name Cealrax who is based in Turkey.

This is how most Nigerian men confuse ladies and once they gain enough trust, they end up scamming and leaving them high and dry.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @cealrax@gmail.com

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno