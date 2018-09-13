This LUO guy and KIKUYU LADY were arrested at JKIA for trafficking drugs - They had swallowed 31 pellets of hard drugs (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 13, 2018 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested four drug trafficking suspects on Tuesday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)





Detectives put the suspects under observation and two of them namely Mary Nyaguthie and Bernard Otieno Oduor emitted 13 & 18 pellets respectively.





They had swallowed those drugs with the aim of trafficking them when they were arrested together with their escorts namely Judith Otieno and Boaz Ouma.





The four were arraigned in court for the offence of Trafficking in Narcotics.





See the photos below.