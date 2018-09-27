This loved-up photo of Gospel singer Bahati and his wife has stirred a storm on social media-Do you see anything wrong? (LOOK)

Thursday, September 27, 2018- This romantic photo of Controversial gospel singer, Bahati and his wife Diana, has stirred a storm on social media.





The two posed on the kitchen counter with Bahati embracing her beautiful wife and captioned it: “Eti Utamu Wa Ndoa Ni??”





While they look cool by all standards, netizens claim they look more of ‘mother and son’ than husband and wife.





Check the photo below and reactions.



