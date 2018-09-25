This LADY took a selfie, posted it online and forgot she was shopping for a dildo, See the background (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 04:38
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - This slay queen embarrassed herself after she took a selfie in a shop buying sex tools and forgot that they were dildos in the background.
Her followers were quick to notice the dildos that were behind her and they humiliated her with crazy comments.
Many ladies use these “things” nowadays because men have become useless in between the sheets.
Here’s the selfie that the lady posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST