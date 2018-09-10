This Kenyan fashionista and mother of five is driving men nuts with her SEXY bikini PHOTOs

Monday, September 10, 2018 -

This is Sonal Maherali, a popular Kenyan fashionista and youtuber.

At first glance, Sonal looks like your average slay queen, young wild and free.





However, you will be surprised to learn that this amazing lady is no spring chicken - she’s a mother of five.





How she manages to maintain her curvy body, despite the vagaries of childbirth and what-not, is a secret she should share to all mothers.





She also commands a huge audience if the over 40,000 YouTube subscribers she boasts are anything to go by.





