This is why you should be careful in Nairobi CBD-Daring thugs having a field day (LOOK)

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 -Nairobians have taken to social media to narrate their horrific experiences in Nairobi Central Business District(CBD) in the hands of daring street gangs.





The daring thugs have been reigning terror on pedestrians in broad daylight despite a promise by Governor Mike Sonko to form an anti-mugging unit.





These thugs specialize in snatching phones and handbags/purses from unsuspecting pedestrians and even passengers when stuck in traffic if the vehicles’ windows are open.





Some of these thugs are so brazen that once they snatch a phone, they start to negotiate with the victim for a small fee to return the phone.





Check out the tweets below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.







