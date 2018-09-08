This is why SHARON OTIENO won’t be buried-Governor OBADO in deep trouble; he wishes he never ordered for her killing

Saturday September 8, 2018 -The family of the murdered 26-year old university student Sharon Otieno has declared that she won’t be buried soon.





Speaking on behalf of the family, Homa Bay Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma made it clear that no burial would take place until Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his PA Michael Oyamo and all her abductors are arrested, prosecuted and sent to jail.





This comes even as Sharon’s family has insisted that her body be removed from Rachuonyo South Sub-County Hospital morgue in Oyugis and transferred to Kirindo mortuary.





They expressed fear and noted that were uncomfortable with the body lying at the Rachuonyo South Sub-County Hospital morgue as anything can happen to it.





Sharon Otieno was abducted by people alleged to be working at the behest of Governor Okoth Obado and her body was discovered two days later in Kodera Forest with stab wounds.



