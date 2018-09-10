This is why RUTO will not win the Presidency in 2022! It is all about corruption! The hustler will watch State House on TV after 2022 polls

Monday September 10, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has rubbished claims that the money collected through taxes is embezzled by Government officials saying it is spent diligently on development projects





Speaking during a fundraising at Gikondi Catholic Parish in Nyeri County on Sunday, Ruto said no taxpayer money is lost through corruption.





The DP said Jubilee had made progress in its development agenda since they formed Government in 2013.





“Those claiming that money collected through taxes is lost in corruption are misleading Kenyans.”





“The Jubilee Government is responsible and focused on what we intend to do for this country,” said Ruto.





The Deputy President also dismissed claims that the recent introduction of a 16% tax on fuel was not meant to raise money that will be lost in corruption deals.





“They should respect whatever we have done for the past five years and let them know we are focused on where the country is heading," he said.



