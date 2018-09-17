This is why ODUOR wants Citizen TV’s JEFF KOINANGE to quit the screens and try something else.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - Peter Oduor has lashed out at seasoned journalist Jeff Koinange and said that he lacks creativity.





For those who have been following Jeff on Citizen TV, you must have realized that he keeps on recycling stories and guests on his JKL Live show.





Oduor claims that the former CNN reporter has run out of ideas and it’s high time he tries something else.





On Sunday, Jeff aired a story on disgraced former Cricket star, Maurice Odumbe, a story he has done 3 times before.





“ It is time for Jeff Koinange to get off the screen. Become a full time producer or an editorial manager. He has officially run out of ideas and has refused to cultivate new (fresh) subjects to interview. There must be some young upcoming cricketer he can interview (or even a great one of the past, other than Odumbe), there must some young trade unionist other than Atwoli, there must be some lawyer doing great work other than Grand Mullah. .. This merry-go-round of the same old people, saying the same old things, in the same old way, to the same old presenter is not good for the industry....

So what... today he will make Odumbe recount the story of his life, like he did in the past 3 interviews. .. Augh!” Oduor wrote.





Do you support Oduour’s sentiments?



