This is why Kenyan socialite AMBER RAY keeps snatching rich men from their wives, Watch this Juicy VIDEO, Oh Lawd.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - Struggling Kenyan socialite, Amber Ray, came to the limelight after she was accused of wrecking the marriage of wealthy Kisii politician, Zaheer Janda.

Zaheer’s wife posted a photo of Amber Ray seeking the services of a witchdoctor and accused her of using “Juju” to mess up her marriage.

Zaheer then came out in the public and said that he had married Amber Ray to be his second wife but the socialite recently said that her affair with Zaheer was over.

The sexy socialite knows how to trap men.

No man can resist her charm.

Just watch this video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

