This is why it’s wise to choose your battles carefully - See how this guy was humiliated in public (WATCH)

Monday, September 03, 2018 - Few things in life are as satisfying as instant karma, and this is one of the best moments of it you will ever see.





The guy in a red sweater came armed with a wooden plank in a street fight while his opponent was not armed.





Tables turned quickly and the plank was used on him.





These incidents of grown men resorting to jungle laws to settle conflicts are just depressing.





Anyway, the guy got served and maybe learnt to choose his battles carefully.





Watch the video below.







