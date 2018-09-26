This is why EACC detectives were hanging around Milimani Courts as OBADO was seeking bail over the murder of SHARON

Wednesday September 26, 2018 -Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives spend the whole of yesterday around Milimani Law Court, where Migori Governor Okoth Obado was pleading for clemency in the murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





Obado was seeking bail out of prison where he has been since Friday last week when he was arrested and detained for killing Sharon in cold blood.





According to sources, the EACC detectives wanted to re-arrest Governor Obado for fraud immediately he is set free in the ongoing murder case.





The EACC has unearthed a sh2.3 billion scandal in Migori County involving Governor Okoth Obado.





The detectives have narrowed down to 23 companies they believe Obado used to win several tenders between 2013 and last year, tracing Sh2.3 billion to the suspected conduits.





The money is stashed in bank accounts belonging to his children in Australia, Hong Kong and Beijing China.



