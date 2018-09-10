This is why ALLAN WADI thinks Daily Nation journalist BARRACK ODUOR was part of those who planned SHARON OTIENO’s murder.

Monday, September 10, 2018 - Famous social media commentator, Allan Wadi, claims that Daily Nation journalist, Barrack Oduor, was part of those who planned for the murder of Sharon Otieno.





He alleges that Barrack Oduor is trying to play victim by claiming that he jumped out of the kidnappers’ vehicle but he is part and parcel of those who planned Sharon’s death by luring her to the kidnapper’s trap.





Check out this post Allan Wadi wrote on his facebook page that elicited a lot of reactions online.