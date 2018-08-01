This is what NYAKUNDI is planning to do to SPONSORS and their Slay Queen MALAYAs, “Hakuna Huruma”.

SPONSORS: Calling On A Nationwide Boycott Of Women Who Sleep With Old Men!





In light of the unfortunate events surrounding the death of Sharon Otieno at the hands of her sponsor Migori Governor Okoth Obado, we are now escalating our efforts at eradicating this vice, which was normalized by media cretins like Maina Kageni, Churchill Ndambuki and Larry Madowo.





These girls are well-known. In campuses scattered across the country, they don't hide their love and affection for moneyed old men, whilst not deriving any significant gains in their lives.





What we know for sure is that the rise of HIV is largely because these young girls have unprotected sexual relations with old men like Obado, and in-turn, spread it to other young guys.





If you spot a lady with an old man, take a photo and send to Cyprian Nyakundi. My whatsapp number is 0710280973. You tuma, I mulika. If you spot a politician or prominent old bagger somewhere with a lady who doesn't fit the profile of a wife, don't waste time.

These fuckin wazee’s have insulted our intelligence for far too long. They're here always lamenting how young men have “lost” direction in life, yet they're stealing our economic opportunities and spoiling our potential wives. That's why we have a large percentage of single-mothers in this country.





And even after impregnating this stupid girls, they still don't want to handle their business and take care of their mistakes. This time round, we've said enough is enough!





Recently Uhuru signed into law, an act allowing polygamy. So old men if you want some extra sauce, wife the side-chic. Take her in as a second wife. Don't start creating problems for future generations. This umalaya with old men has to be brought to an end.





On behalf of the BoyChild, we have refused to raise children sired by Sponsors. Let everyone handle their own business.





And let me tell you, usione Simba amenyeshewa ukafikiria ni Paka. I'm the one who started the # WeKnowYourSalary hashtag which revealed all the properties Government officials own, triggering the lifestyle audit. Now I'm asking Kenyans of goodwill, if you see a Sponsor with a young girl somewhere, you tuma, I mulika.





These wazee’s will be tamed once and for all.





You can see the deafening silence by religious leaders on this vice. Because our pastors are bogus individuals who condone this practice.





We want our women to be financially-independent. We want more opportunities created for them. But we can't have a section of the population turning them into beggars. We can't have old baba’s turning them into vulnerable women because of single-motherhood.





If you work in a hotel or airline, and you see an old Sponsor with a young girl, nitumie picha. Pamoja tuungane, tuangamize ma-Sponsor. We want old men in this country to lay low like envelopes. You're past expiry date and should be spending time with your grand-children, not chasing campus bitches.





Nyinyi wazee, naitwa Cyprian Nyakundi. Kama hamnijui, leo ndio mtanijua. Halafu ndio mtajua hamjui.





Children out there, your father's are squandering funds meant to pay for your education and other necessities on young malaya’s. Mulika them. Musiwaskilie huruma. These Bible hogwash we were told to “Honor your father and mother because it's the only commandment with a promise” is pure nonsense. How do you honor someone squandering your family’s life-savings on campus bitches?





Let's end this menace once and for all.



