This is what JACQUE MARIBE told the police about her fiancé, JOWI, in connection to MONICA’s murder-Did she turn on him?

Friday September 28, 2018 -On Thursday, Royal Media Services journalist, Jacque Maribe, was interrogated by the police over the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani in Kilimani Apartment.





During the interrogations, Maribe told detectives that she was not familiar with the slain Monica Kimani and she only knew about her when she broke the news of her gruesome murder.





She also revealed that she had once seen her boyfriend, Joe Irungu, popularly known as Jowi, who is said to have committed the murder, with a gun in her house and warned him against keeping it there.





She recounted that on that fateful day, her lover arrived home shot and injured and she was forced to drive around several hospitals in search of medical assistance.





Maribe told the police they went to Nairobi West, Lang’ata and Kijabe Mission Hospitals.

During inspection in Maribe’s house, police found a live bullet and are still in search of the pistol which the journalist saw.





They also believe Irungu was in illegal possession of the gun.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











