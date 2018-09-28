This is what JACQUE MARIBE told the police about her fiancé, JOWI, in connection to MONICA’s murder-Did she turn on him?

07:13

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg

Friday September 28, 2018-On Thursday, Royal Media Services journalist, Jacque Maribe, was interrogated by the police over the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani in Kilimani Apartment.

During the interrogations, Maribe told detectives that she was not familiar with the slain Monica Kimani and she only knew about her when she broke the news of her gruesome murder.

She also revealed that she had once seen her boyfriend, Joe Irungu, popularly known as Jowi, who is said to have committed the murder, with a gun in her house and warned him against keeping it there.

She recounted that on that fateful day, her lover arrived home shot and injured and she was forced to drive around several hospitals in search of medical assistance.

Maribe told the police they went to Nairobi West, Lang’ata and Kijabe Mission Hospitals.
During inspection in Maribe’s house, police found a live bullet and are still in search of the pistol which the journalist saw. 

They also believe Irungu was in illegal possession of the gun.

The Kenyan DAILY POST




photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno