This is what detectives found behind JACQUE MARIBE’s house that heavily links her to MONICA’s murder.

Saturday, September 29, 2018

-Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, has been arrested after detectives found new evidence that links her to the murder of the late Monica Kimani.





The popular anchor was arrested on Saturday evening after detectives found enough evidence to charge her in court.





DCI boss, George Kinoti, led detectives to Jacque Maribe’s house at Royal Park Estate in Lang’ata, where they conducted a search and found burnt clothes which had been hidden behind her house.





The burnt clothes which were taken by detectives are part of the new evidence that will help unravel the murder of Monica.





When Monica was murdered, a new expensive clothe which she had imported for her birthday was taken from her house.





A white Kanzu that the key murder suspect Jowi wore when he went to murder Monica may also be part of the clothes that were found burnt behind Jacque Maribe’s house to conceal evidence.





Part of the money inform of dollars which was stolen from Monica’s house after she was murdered was found hidden in Jacque Maribe’s house.





DCI boss George Kinoti said that Jacque Maribe will be presented to Court on Monday after they gathered enough evidence that links her to the murder.



