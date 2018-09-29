This is what detectives found at JACQUE MARIBE’s house in Lang’ata that has led to her arrest, She’s now a key suspect.

Saturday, September 29, 2018

-Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, has been arrested in connection with the murder of the late Monica.





The popular anchor was arrested on Saturday evening and taken to Gigiri police station.





Gigiri police boss Richard Mugwai confirmed Jacque’s arrest and said that she will be taken to court on Monday.





Jacque Maribe’s househelp and neighbour at Royal Park Estate in Lang’ata have given police crucial information after they were probed.





DCI boss, George Kinoti, confirmed Jacque Maribe’s arrest and said that she is in custody as a suspect in the murder.





“She is now in custody as a suspect in the murder. We have sufficient evidence to charge her”. Kinoti told media soon after Maribe was whisked to Gigiri police station where she will be detained until Monday.





A senior detective who spoke to Capital News said that part of the money that was stolen from Monica after she was brutally murdered was found hidden in Jacque Maribe’s house at Lang’ata, where she has been staying with her fiance, Jowi, a key suspect in the murder.





The money was in-form of dollars.





Other items that belonged to the late Monica were also found hidden in Jacque Maribe’s house.





“We will not provide you with more details for now, but what I can tell you is that the maid and neighbour are very helpful in this investigation. There is a breakthrough because we have the gun and some of the items including some money believed to have been taken from the deceased woman, ” The detective said.





The popular anchor has been giving contradicting statements to detectives probing the murder.



