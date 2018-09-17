This is the video everyone is talking about on social media-You need to see it(WATCH)

Thursday, September 20, 2018- There is this awesome video doing rounds on social media that you should see.

The short video shows why it’s not a good idea to look down on people or judge people from their appearance.

The guy in a bespoke suit was rude to the old rugged guy because he already profiled him from the way he was dressed.

However, he was surprised when he learnt that the old guy drives a pricey sports car.

The old man’s sarcastic laughter is just priceless.
Watch the video below.
