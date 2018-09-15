This is a risky take off by a chopper somewhere in Kenya, Imagine what would happen in case of an accident (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 05:10
- S0meone recorded the pilot of this chopper doing a risky take off in the presence of a huge crowd in Nandi County.
A crowd had gathered around when the chopper which seems to have some mechanical problem was taking off.
Apparently, the chopper didn’t have enough power to take off.
Just imagine what could have happened in case of an accident.
Watch this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST