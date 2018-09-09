This is the man who was SMASHING the sexy SHARON OTIENO before Governor OBADO impregnated and killed her

Sunday September 9, 2018 -The family of slain university student Sharon Otieno, who was allegedly murdered by Migori Governor Okoth Obado, has clarified that the deceased was a married woman who had been blessed with three children.





Speaking yesterday, family spokesperson Joshua Okong'o , Sharon was formerly married to a secondary school teacher named Bernard Okuta who hails from Kamagambo area in Rongo Sub County.





“Let it be clear that Sharon was a married lady.”





“It was out of the marriage when she got the three children,” said Okong’o.





“She died while expecting her fourth child ,” he added.





However, it was not clear on whether Sharon and her husband were staying together in the marriage at the time of her death.





On Tuesday, Sharon’s mother told journalists that she used to stay with the daughter whom she described as an obedient daughter who was used to returning home early before sunset whenever she left for any business.





“Sharon was not used to coming back home late in the evening.”





“That is why I was disturbed by her absence at home and her phone that was not going through at 8pm after telling me that she was meeting Governor Obado’s PA Michael Onyamo,” she said.



