This is the joke of the year! IEBC boss, WAFULA CHEBUKATI, is observing elections in Rwanda after bungling Kenya’s August elections.

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, is in Rwanda where he is part of the African Union (AU) observer team that will oversee Rwanda’s Parliamentary Elections that were held on Monday.





Making the announcement on Monday, IEBC said that Chebukati’s mission is important with key benchmarks including the cost of elections and Diaspora voting.





“IEBC Chair @WChebukati is on observer mission to Rwanda's Parliamentary elections under the auspices of the African Union. Key benchmarks include the cost of elections and Diaspora voting,” the commission said.





Chebukati's tenure at the IEBC came under a big test during the two presidential elections held last year. The polls were disputed at the Supreme Court.





The Supreme Court judges nullified results of the August 8, 2017 vote. The repeat October 26th vote was also challenged.





The judges had claimed that the IEBC did not conform to election guidelines as per the Elections Act.





The nullification came despite the fact that AU had given the commission a clean bill of health saying the poll was fair and transparent.



