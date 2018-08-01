This is how Ugandans are fighting the Chinese without mercy, they are tired of being mistreated like dogs (VIDEO)

Monday, September 10, 2018 - Chinese have camped in Africa and they are operating with impunity.

Just recently, a Chinese man was caught on camera insulting Kenyans and calling them stupid monkeys, including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ugandans are tired of being mistreated by these foolish Chinese who think Africans are slaves.

This is how they are teaching them lessons without mercy.

Check out this video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

