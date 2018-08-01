This is how NAMWAMBA is baby-sitting after kicking out his wife, PRISCAH, for having multiple SEX partners (VIDEOs).

- Former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, kicked out his wife, Priscah, around last year December after he found out that she has multiple sex partners.





Priscah left the kids with Ababu and he is doing a great job baby-sitting.





In-fact, the kids seem very comfortable in the absence of their mother.





Despite all the controversies, Ababu is a great dad.





Check out these videos.











