This is how NAMWAMBA is baby-sitting after kicking out his wife, PRISCAH, for having multiple SEX partners (VIDEOs).

, , 08:23

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - Former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, kicked out his wife, Priscah, around last year December after he found out that she has multiple sex partners.

Priscah left the kids with Ababu and he is doing a great job baby-sitting.

In-fact, the kids seem very comfortable in the absence of their mother.

Despite all the controversies, Ababu is a great dad.

Check out these videos.

LINK 1
Credit: @Hon Ababu-Namwamba, EGH

LINK 2
Credit: @Hon Ababu-Namwamba, EGH

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

