This is how the Chinese produce plastic fish and export them to Africa, you have probably eaten them (VIDEO).

, , , , 08:45

Monday, September 18, 2018 - Fish from China has flooded the market in various African countries including Kenya.

Over the weekend, unscrupulous businessmen in Eldoret were caught offloading imported fish from China, some of which was rotten.

Most of the fish which comes from China is plastic.

This video shows you how the Chinese produce plastic fish and export them to African countries.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 9 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Monday, September 17, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno